ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,831,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 158,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CME Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.42.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $184.10 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

