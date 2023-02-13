ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,794,165 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $133.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

