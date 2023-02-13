Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lowered by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after buying an additional 396,648 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 433,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 740,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after buying an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.