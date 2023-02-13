ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

