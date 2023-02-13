Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of D stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

