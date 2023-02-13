Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $214.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.23. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

