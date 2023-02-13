Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,826 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 550.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MQY opened at $12.34 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.