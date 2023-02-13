Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 40,611 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $75,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $6,402,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

