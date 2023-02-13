Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $165.25 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

