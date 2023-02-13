Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 215,818 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.