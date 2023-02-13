Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.91 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.48 and its 200 day moving average is $165.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

