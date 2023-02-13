VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $116.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $133.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.