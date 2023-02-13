Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,851 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Ceridian HCM worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,902 shares of company stock worth $1,547,255. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:CDAY opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

