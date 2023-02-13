Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2,386.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,270 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.