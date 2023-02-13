Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

GILD stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

