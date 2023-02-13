Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,922 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Ameren Stock Up 2.1 %

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.