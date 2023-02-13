Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 523,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.0 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

