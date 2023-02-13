SVB Wealth LLC Has $839,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 304.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,520,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,513.69 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,418.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,338.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

