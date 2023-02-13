Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-$10.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57 billion-$8.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.25 to $10.37 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $117.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $150.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.69.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.