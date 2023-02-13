Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

