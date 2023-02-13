NYM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. NYM has a total market capitalization of $89.13 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NYM has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00423738 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,090.15 or 0.28069160 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 367,023,203.675414 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.30060149 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $927,043.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NYMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.