Filecoin Trading Down 8.5% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00022191 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $170.74 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00423738 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,090.15 or 0.28069160 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 389,513,726 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

