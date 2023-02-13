Short Interest in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Declines By 33.0%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amryt Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Maxim Group cut Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Amryt Pharma Price Performance

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

AMYT stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

