Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.77 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.77 billion and $33.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00010495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00043763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00216093 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022067 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.35616104 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $30,846,385.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

