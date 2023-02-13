Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.67 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00010482 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $113.67 million and approximately $187.76 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00423738 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,090.15 or 0.28069160 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.40631217 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $157,903,361.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

