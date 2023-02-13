Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $10.67 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $10.67 or 0.00049185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $786.94 million and $91.24 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00423738 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,090.15 or 0.28069160 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,763,385 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

