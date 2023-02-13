BitDAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.67 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002565 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $15.94 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00423738 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,090.15 or 0.28069160 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ?BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

