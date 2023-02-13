Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.3 %

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

