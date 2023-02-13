Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $142,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.07) to GBX 1,219 ($14.65) in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter.
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
