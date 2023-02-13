Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $693,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

