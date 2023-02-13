Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Macy’s by 501.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,033,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,426 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,303,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 829,417 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Macy’s by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 620,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NYSE:M opened at $22.10 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

