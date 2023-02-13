Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 35.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.7% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Oshkosh Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $117.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

