7,672 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.89 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.