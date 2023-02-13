12,043 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 197.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

