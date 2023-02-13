Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.