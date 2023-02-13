Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $68.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

