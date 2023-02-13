Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 624 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

