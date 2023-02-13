Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,137 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tesla by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,144,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,242 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Tesla by 3,286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Tesla by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 53,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 5.0 %

Tesla stock opened at $196.89 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.19.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

