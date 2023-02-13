Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 66 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 585.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 292,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,855,000 after buying an additional 250,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 108,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,604,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 14,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $494.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.