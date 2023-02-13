The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BA opened at $212.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $170.77. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

