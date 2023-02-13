Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tesla by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,144,121,000 after buying an additional 3,001,242 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Tesla by 3,286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Tesla by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 53,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Tesla by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 581,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $154,334,000 after buying an additional 413,113 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $196.89 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

