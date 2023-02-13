Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 563,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 349,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $2,547,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MOD opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.