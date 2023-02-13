Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 875 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 84,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

