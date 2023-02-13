22,646 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,492,000 after acquiring an additional 940,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.55 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

