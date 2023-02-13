Greenleaf Trust Buys 118 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 27.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Down 2.0 %

KLAC stock opened at $395.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.39 and its 200 day moving average is $362.74. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

