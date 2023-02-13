Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 11,527 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 321.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 22.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $76.58.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

