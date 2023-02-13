Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 86,432 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $327,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $42.36 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

