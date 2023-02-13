Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $235.52 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O'herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

