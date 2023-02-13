Greenleaf Trust Has $1.28 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

