Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,548 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

FHN opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.